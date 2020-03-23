Leeds fans respond as Pontus Jansson messages Bielsa favourite

The former Leeds United hero is getting well wishes from fans of his old side.

Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has called on United Kingdom residents to respect the social distancing guidelines put in place to combat the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The Northern Ireland international took to Twitter to encourage younger people to stay clear of one another and said that house parties and public gatherings 'need to stop'.

A number of Leeds fans responded positively to Dallas's message but so too did his former Whites team-mate Pontus Jansson.

The Sweden centre-back, who left Elland Road to join Brentford last summer, wrote in response to Dallas: "Can’t agree more. Well said my friend" accompanied by a love heart.

Jansson's Leeds departure divided a lot of fans when it happened last summer.

The 28-year-old was a hugely-popular player among the Elland Road faithful but many supporters sided with Marcelo Bielsa's decision to let him go.

Nevertheless, Leeds fans only had good things to say in response to their former defender on Twitter:

Can’t agree more. Well said my friend ❤️ — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 22, 2020

Stay safe with your family Pontus and we will look forward to having you back at Leeds in the premier league next season — Adam Clarke (@AdamClarke19) March 22, 2020

Stay safe Pontus! Best wishes to you and your family — Jimbo Powlerio (@JimboPowlerio) March 22, 2020

Alaw pontus stay safe brother — Daniel yra (@Danielrleeds1) March 22, 2020

Stay safe pontus and all ur family — kathleen williams ALAW. (@miffy0811_a) March 22, 2020

Bless you Pontus



Stay well, always a warm welcome if you come up to ER — Super_Leeds_MOT (@SuperLeedsUtd5) March 22, 2020

The English Football League has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest and it remains to be seen what happens beyond that.

Leeds were top of the Championship at the time of the suspension, with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places and only nine games left.

Before the hiatus, Bielsa's side were huge favourites to get back into the top flight and pandemic aside, it would be unbelievably cruel if they had to do it all again next year in the second tier.

The good news is that the EFL released a statement last week, in which they claimed that they expect the 2019-20 campaign to recommence at some point.