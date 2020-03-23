'You cannot trust': Jose Enrique delivers his Newcastle relegation verdict

Steve Bruce was named Newcastle United manager last summer.

Jose Enrique has stated that he is hopeful Newcastle United will stay in the Premier League once football is able to resume following the current global health pandemic.

Prior to football being halted, Newcastle were eight points clear of the drop zone and perhaps one win away from securing their safety this season.

When Steve Bruce first arrived in the North East, it was met with a mixed reaction, but it's fair to say he has proved a number of supporters wrong, especially given the FA Cup run they were on.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (23/03/20 at 8:05 am), Enrique was asked about Newcastle's survival chances, as he suggested that they 'cannot trust' other things to go their way.

"Well, you never know in the Premier League, I hope so [they have enough to avoid relegation]," Enrique told Sky Sports. "I hope they stay in the league when everything starts again.

"But obviously, it's not enough until mathematically you are safe, you cannot trust anyone in football. You cannot trust. Obviously, it's good. Eight points is a good distance, but they have to keep going well when things get going again."

In the grand scheme of things, Bruce has done a very solid job at St James' Park, but a lot is made of their style of play, especially from an attacking side of things.

There are a number of players who have shined bright for the Toon Army faithful this term, especially Allan Saint-Maximin, who is a real crowd favourite.

If Bruce is given funds to buy a striker when the window opens then it might make Newcastle that little dangerous because with Joelinton upfront, they are struggling for goals