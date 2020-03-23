Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Jean-Kevin Augustin can still secure Leeds United future during testing time

Dan Coombs
Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Leeds striker can secure his future in unusual circumstances.

Jean-kevin Augustin of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Jean-Kevin Augustin's start at Leeds United has been underwhelming so far. It has barely mattered, because the Whites have been on a winning run since he arrived at the end of January.

With the season at risk of being cut short, Augustin faces an uncertain future, with just 49 minutes of action to show so far, spread across three substitute appearances.

His slow start is entirely predictable. Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has shown at Leeds that he takes a while to trust new signings.

 

What Augustin is doing now, is laying the groundwork for the future.

Bielsa obviously rates Augustin and the  recognises the traits he can bring to Leeds, or he would not have signed him.

What the manager needs to see is a committed attitude, high fitness levels, and an ability to play in his system.

Even in this period of quarantine, Augustin can impress Bielsa with his attitude and fitness work.

Total commitment during this period will make the Leeds boss more likely to trust him when football resumes.

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

And if that happens to be next season, so be it, Bielsa may see enough now to convince him to pull the trigger on a permanent transfer.

Even at a reported fee of £17.7 million, it could be money well spent if Augustin is ready to contribute straight away next season.

Especially when the alternative is to sign a striker in the summer and repeat the process, with the player taking weeks or even months to acclimatise to Bielsa's new system.

Augustin will have already done the hard part and got that out of the way.

