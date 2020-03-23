Quick links

Jan Aage Fjortoft shares letter sent to him by Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson after £700,000 move to Sheffield United

10 May 1997: Jaan Aage Fjortoft of Sheffield United celebrates a goal during the Division One first leg play off match against Ipswich Town at Bramwell Lane in Sheffield, England. The...
Fjortoft left Middlesbrough for Sheffield United in 1997.

Steve Gibson, Middlesbrough chairman looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Manchester United at Riverside Stadium on March 19, 2017 in...

The former Middlesbrough striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has shared the latter he was sent by Steve Gibson after he left for Sheffield United.

Fjortoft had found his opportunities decrease following the arrival of Fabrizio Ravanelli at Middlesbrough, and dropped to what was is now the Championship with United in January 1997.

 

The Norwegian had scored just 13 goals in 50 games for Boro, and lost them a reported £600,000 on their initial £1.3 million investment.

But Gibson, who remains the Middlesbrough chairman 23 years on, was grateful for his service nonetheless.

Sheffield United certainly got the better end of the deal, with Fjortoft scoring 23 goals in 42 games before making them a small profit upon his departure for Barnsley a year later.

The 53-year-old, who now works in the media industry, also shared the following latter sent to him by the then United manager Howard Kendall after his first half-season at Bramall Lane.

Fjortoft has continued to keep a close eye on Sheffield United's progress this season, with his interest sure to have increased after the signing of his compatriot, Sander Berge, in January.

