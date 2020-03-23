'It's too close': Andy Gray delivers Celtic and Rangers verdict

Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the SPFL table.

Andy Gray has seemingly agreed that Celtic shouldn't be handed the title if the season cannot be finished because their title race with Rangers is 'too close to call', as he told beIN Sports.

Richard Keys was suggesting that this current campaign should be scrapped and no titles should be handed out, including in Scotland where Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers, who have played a game less than their rivals.

Prior to the games being postponed because of the global health pandemic, Rangers were set to host their Old Firm rivals at Ibrox, but no-one now knows when football will return because of the current problems facing the world.

Nonetheless, Keys suggested that all leagues should be voided with no titles handed out, as he mentioned Scotland and Gray issued his response as Parkhead fans may not like his response.

"Celtic shouldn't win in Scotland either," Keys told Gray on beIN Sports, in regards to voiding the season and not handing anyone a title.

Gray responded: "No Championship that's unfinished should be declared finished. In Scotland, it's even closer [compared to England]. It's close and it's not close as it might be or should be. But it's too close to call still [in regards to handing out the title]."

It does seem as though when football does return, it won't be for a number of months yet because of the problems facing the world.

It has been suggested that teams want the season finished, which is a good sign because any other decision would result in a number of issues for those in power in football.

Whilst the title race was pretty close in December, it has turned only one direction since the turn of the year in Scotland, as Celtic winning nine-in-a-row would be pretty significant for next season.