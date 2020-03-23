It will reportedly cost Liverpool £111m to replace £20m player this summer

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Jose Gimenez.

According to AS, Liverpool are looking for a replacement for Dejan Lovren in the summer transfer window and have identified Jose Gimenez as one of the candidates.

The report in the Spanish publication has added that the Atletico Madrid central defender has a release clause of €120 million (£111.48 million).

It has been added that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a defender who is commanding in the air and is very comfortable on the ball, and the 25-year-old Uruguay international central defender fits the ball.

Lovren has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Southampton for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gimenez has made 11 appearances in La Liga and has played 210 minutes in the Champions League for Atletico so far this season.

The defender made 19 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, and scored two goals in five Champions League matches for the Spanish club during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.