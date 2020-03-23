Is it finally time for Arsenal to sign David Alaba?

There will never be a better time for Arsenal to sign David Alaba.

Bayern Munich star David Alaba has made no secret of the fact he is an Arsenal supporter.

The Austrian star said back in 2016, via The Evening Standard: "I was a fan of Arsenal, who dominated everything around 10 years ago.

"I only had eyes for Vieira. Our styles don't resemble each other particularly but in this position he's an example, notably in his way of imposing himself in duels."

For the first time, it looks viable that Alaba might leave Bayern this summer.

Sky Sports Germany report Alaba will no longer be represented by his dad and is set to hire Pini Zahavi as his agent.

His contract expires in 2021 and the report states there is alleged interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

At 27, Alaba is at the stage where he may need a new challenge, having won it all at Bayern.

With his trophy cabinet packed with silverware, perhaps the versatile star would consider a moved based out of love rather than simply money, or Champions League football.

Arsenal need to do everything they can to convince Alaba to sign. It might be easier than they anticipate.

Alaba can play at cente-back and left-back, two key positions where they lack quality. He could be the best signing they could possibly make.



