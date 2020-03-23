Quarantine on Instagram: How to do the push up challenge

People are social distancing across the world but that isn't stopping them keeping fit...

People across the UK have been encouraged to socially distance themselves during the current medical crisis.

Until last week, gyms were open for the public to use, despite guidance from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that people needed to stay inside.

But on Friday, 20th March, 2020, the Prime Minister gave a statement to say he was forcing the closure of many communal spaces, including gyms.

It's important that the public stays fit and healthy during these trying times, and Mr Johnson has emphasised the importance of getting fresh air if it can be obtained in a safe way.

Some people on social media have found their way of keeping fit despite quarantine. There are plenty of workouts and exercises which can be done at home.

Push ups, or some people may prefer to call them press ups, are one of them. That has led to the Instagram push up challenge going viral over the weekend, which we've explained here...

HERE THEY ARE: 7 best quarantine bucket list ideas





What is the Instagram push up challenge?

It's people doing push ups on Instagram to keep themselves fit during quarantine.

Sometimes, to make it even harder, participants will have someone on their back as they drop down on social media.

It carries on and on because people who have completed it nominate others to take it on once they've done it.

There has been no shortage of viral trends on Instagram in recent years but perhaps this one is spreading faster because more people are sat at home with their phone in their hands with not too many better things to be getting on with.





Instagram push up challenge explained

The fitness industry is full of new exercises and plans to help people get in shape.

There are new ideas coming out all the time and when they're open, gyms are often full of people trying them out, looking to get ahead and stay motivated.

But with the gyms shut, some people have gone back to basics and returned to an exercise many of us did at school.

It's a quick, simple way to keep people active even when they can't use the gym as usual. It's also a chance for people to compare their fitness and go to new lengths by pressing up with a family member or someone else on their back.

DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME: Here's what happens when you say 14 to Siri

Who has done the Instagram push up challenge?

It's not just the public taking part, as some famous faces from the world of American sport have posted their efforts.

NBA star Russell Westbrook, who plays for Houston Rockets, posted a video of him doing the push up challenge with his son on his back.

American football ace Baker Mayfield, of the Cleveland Browns, also got involved, as this video on Twitter shows.

The craze only looks likely to continue blowing up as people look for ways to stay fit without venturing outside.