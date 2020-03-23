Quick links

'Incredible': What Pep Guardiola said about the midfielder Klopp wants at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Houssem Aouar.

Liverpool will likely have a host of transfer targets in mind for the summer, even with no real indication of when the transfer window will open.

The Reds will mostly be looking for difference-makers in attack in order to support Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but a midfielder could be wanted too.

Naby Keita hasn't quite lived up to expectations at Anfield, and with Adam Lallana leaving on a free transfer this summer, there may be a free spot in midfield.

 

Now, the Liverpool Echo note that Houssem Aouar may be a target for Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly keen to bring the Lyon star to Anfield.

Aouar has impressed this season, hitting nine goals and seven assists for Lyon whilst continuing to show his superb technique and close control.

The 21-year-old is on a path to stardom, and Liverpool would no doubt love to add his creativity to midfield – especially as it may just frustrate Pep Guardiola.

Last season, Manchester City boss Guardiola told Sky Sports that he thought Aouar was 'incredible' and 'excellent', praising his technical ability after seeing him star against City.

Guardiola may love to have Aouar at City himself, but he may end up having to see him play for Liverpool in what would deliver an early blow in the title race for next season.

