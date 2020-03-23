Ian Wright responds after Gary Lineker questions his stance on 'unbelievable' Liverpool ace

Jordan Henderson is two wins away from captaining Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Ian Wright has stated that Jordan Henderson needs to 'go on again' for Liverpool if he wants to be 'further up' his list of the Premier League's top 10 captains, as he told Match of the Day.

The former Arsenal man named Henderson ninth on his list, with only Alan Shearer behind him in tenth and Leicester City's Wes Morgan the currently active player ahead of the Liverpool midfielder.

Henderson, who lifted Liverpool's sixth European crown last season in Madrid, is only two wins away from them being crowned champions of England in 30 years.

Initially, host Gary Lineker had questioned why Henderson was 'so low' on Wright's list, as both agreed that the Liverpool midfielder has been 'unbelievable'.

"Why is Jordan Henderson so low?" Lineker questioned Wright. "The performances and he's had to step into the shoes of Steven Gerrard, who is one of the great English players of all-time. Henderson has come in. They have won the Champions League. They are inevitably going to win the Premier League. He has done an unbelievable job, hasn't he?

Wright responded: "He's done an unbelievable job which he is about to finish off. He is a great captain Henderson but I feel that once he has won the Premier League and he goes on again then he'll probably be further up there."

When Henderson first joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland, he struggled to settle in and win over the fans as he found life tough on Merseyside.

The presence of Steven Gerrard didn't help his cause either, but ever since Jurgen Klopp has walked through the doors, Henderson has been a completely different player.

What Klopp is like on the touchline, off the pitch and on the training ground, Henderson is just like that on the pitch as he is like the manager in the middle of the park.