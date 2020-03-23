Quick links

Ian Harte suggests one Leeds United player unfairly treated

Subhankar Mondal
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on November...
Kalvin Phillips is an important player in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 31, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Ian Harte has suggested to Football League World that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips should have earned an England call-up by now.

The former Leeds star has raved about the 24-year-old, and believes that the Leeds ace should have had an England cap last season.

Harte has added that he hopes that Phillips gets called up to the Three Lions’ squad soon.

 

Harte told Football League World about Phillips: “I think the most important player is Kalvin Phillips. They suffer when he’s not in the team but when he is, defensively, they know that they’ve got the security of having him in front.

“He can play those long diagonal passes that open up teams. He’s definitely good enough to be in the England set-up but people are saying that you can only be picked if you’re playing in the Premier League.

“Kalvin was playing out of his skin last year and we thought he would get the opportunity but he never did because he’s in the Championship and every focus is on the Premier League. He definitely deserves a chance and hopefully Gareth Southgate will put him in his squad.”

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Stats

Phillips has made 31 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder scored one goal and provided three assists in 44 league games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the 24-year-old made 36 starts and five substitute appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

