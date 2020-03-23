'I forget about his age': Rio Ferdinand wants West Ham man to improve his game

West Ham United have been battling relegation for large parts of this season.

Rio Ferdinand has stated on his personal Instagram account that he would like Declan Rice to 'add parts of his game' as he also admitted that he thought the West Ham player was ''older'.

During a question and answer session on his personal Instagram account, Ferdinand was listing his top five U21 players in the Premier League, but he left out West Ham's midfielder, 21, because he forgot about his age.

Rice has been a regular for West Ham for a number of seasons now, but for England, he has been in and out of the number six role for Gareth Southgate's men.

Nonetheless, Ferdinand shared during his live Instagram story where he would like Rice to improve his game, as also questioned how he will fit into David Moyes' plans next season if he still at the club.

"He has played like 75 something games or whatever as well [after remembering he forgot Rice when he had listed his five U21 players]," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "Would he have got in there? [In Ferdinand's list of top five U21 Premier League players]. I made my choice of five. I cannot change it now.

"Jesus, I forget about his age. I thought he was older. Declan, I want to see him this season to add parts to his game. I want him to pass the ball forward. Through the lines. I see him play a left-foot 30 yarder once. Lovely. I want to see that more.

"Driving sometimes. Breaking it up and switching it up into attack, with either a pass or opening up your legs. It depends on how Moyes is going to play him, to be honest with you. How is Moyes going to play him? That determines how he does next season if he is there as well. Declan has got big potential as well."

From a defensive side, Rice on his day does provide a great shield for the back four, but he doesn't have that attacking side to his game like other English midfielders.

Whether it's being able to break the lines a bit more with a first time forward pass or just spraying the ball out to the flanks, but it also needs to be remembered that he is still young.

If he can be coached correctly during these next few years then adding more attacking quality to his game would make him an even more dangerous player.