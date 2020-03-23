How to watch PE with Joe Wicks: Fitness coach launches online videos for children at home

Fitness coach Joe Wicks is launching online workouts for children staying at home.

Following the closure of schools across the UK, many pupils will be staying inside in the next few weeks.

Of course, that puts more pressure on parents as they need to find different activities to make their children feel positive about the whole idea of not going out.

Thankfully, fitness coach and presenter Joe Wicks is launching online workout videos to help kids stay active and healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.

So, here's how to watch the PE lessons with Joe!

PE WITH JOE starting Monday morning at 9am on my YOUTUBE channel: The Body Coach TV Please please share this with as many people as you can ❤️ Our kids need this more than ever. Share it on your stories, your wall, your Twitter, whatsapp and school newsletters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ioFGeFRpuK — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 19, 2020

How to watch PE lessons with Joe Wicks

You can watch the PE lessons with Joe on his YouTube channel The Body Coach TV.

Joe will be live streaming his workouts from the comfort of his living room and teaching kids across the country how to stay active at home.

When is PE with Joe on?

The PE lessons will air every weekday from Monday to Friday at 9 am on Joe's YouTube channel.

However, if you miss a morning workout, each video will be available on The Body Coach TV after the live stream.

Every workout is 30 minutes long and the fitness coach has confirmed that he'll continue with the lessons as long as possible.

On Monday (March 23rd), Joe took to his Instagram to reveal that 806k households have tuned in to watch his PE lesson.

Clearly, Joe is on a mission to keep kids healthy during their self-isolation period!

@thebodycoach my 3 year old son absolutely loved #PEwithJoe - same again tomorrow! What a way to start the day and I even joined in too although not quite so fit as my son lol pic.twitter.com/NKAWvhCWkn — Jason (@jakeyc87) March 23, 2020

What are parents saying about Joe's PE lessons?

Parents across the country are grateful for Joe's PE lessons as they think that's a great idea for children staying at home.

Many of them have taken to Twitter to share that their kids enjoyed the morning workout.

One tweeted: “A big thank you to #joewicks, I completed his PE lesson this morning with my 2yo and we loved it! A PE teacher myself, I salute you sir.”

Another parent added: “I did the Joe Wicks PE lesson with my two, and the tears were all mine. I’m pretty sure I won’t be able to use my legs tomorrow.”

I have done my @thebodycoach PE with Joe wicks this morning. did you get a to do your exercise today? pic.twitter.com/Pu7LeaLs3x — Miss Ferguson (@Missfergpont) March 23, 2020