How to watch old Top Gear: Stream classic episodes of the BBC car show to beat self-isolation

Top Gear fans are turning to classic episodes to pass the time in self-isolation.

Thanks to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak we're experiencing in 2020, many of us are being forced to work from home or simply self-isolate to avoid spreading the disease.

As a result, it has left many people without things to do. Some have turned their attention to learning a new skill while others may be binge-watching some TV.

For those of you in the latter category, there's a whole host of TV out there to watch but what could be better than watching three middle-aged men falling over and driving really fast cars?

However, there are several options when it comes to watching classic episodes of Top Gear but where are you likely to find the best selection?

SERIES 28 HIGHLIGHT: Freddie Flintoff deserves a pay rise after horrifying Top Gear stunt

Watching Top Gear on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer has recently become a hub of BBC content with countless series now filling the streaming service.

For Top Gear fans, however, this isn't the best option as BBC iPlayer only contains series 24 to 28.

For those not up to speed with the series numbers, that's Matt LeBlanc's era onwards.

However, series 27 and 28, now with Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff on the presenting team have been a surprising treat.

Watching Top Gear on Dave

Dave has been the home of Top Gear repeats for years.

Each weekday, several episodes of classic Top Gear can be found on Dave but the exact episodes are a lottery and many will have been cut short due to advert breaks.

Watching Top Gear on Netflix

Netflix is arguably the best place to watch Top Gear episodes at the moment.

The streaming service features almost all of the special episodes from 2006's Winter Olympics onwards including the likes of Botswana, Vietnam, and the ill-fated Patagonia special.

On top of that, every standard episode from 2010's series 15 onwards are also available so there are plenty of classic Clarkson and co. episodes to watch.