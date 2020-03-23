Everything you must know about how to wake up Gulliver and find his communicator parts in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch, and while mostly everyone is enjoying it, there are some like Bandai Namco who have complained about the inability to create more than one island per console. While this is an issue that is justifiably complained about, the game itself is largely a brilliant and necessary form of escapism during these unprecedented times. And, for those of you who require the help, here you'll discover how to wake Gulliver up and how to find his communicator parts.

Despite being the only instalment on the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing New Horizons has plenty of old and new villagers to join your island. You'll be joined by two others at the beginning of your adventure along with a trio of Nooks, and you'll also be able to get an owl named Blather to join your island early-on to eventually create a museum.

But, in addition to all of the above, you'll also quickly find a Donald Duck cosplayer named Gulliver sleeping on one of your beaches. Below you'll find out how to wake him up and find his missing communicator parts.

How to wake up Gulliver in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Simply talk to Gulliver repeatedly for him to wake up in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You'll find Gulliver randomly sleeping on one of your beaches in Animal Crossing New Horizons, and he'll eventually wake up so long as you keep pestering him.

If you couldn't get him to abandon his sleep and couldn't find him the next day, you needn't threat as he'll once again randomly wash up on your sandy shores.

When he eventually does wake up from his slumber, he'll tell you that he's missing five communicator parts and that he wants you to find them for him.

This is an easy task to complete but you'll first need the shovel.

Where to find Gulliver's communicator parts in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You'll find Gulliver's communicator parts beneath the sand of your Animal Crossing New Horizons beaches.

While traversing your beaches with a shovel in hand, you must dig up the tiny holes that squirt water and this'll result in you getting a communicator part.

There isn't any way to specifically point out each location, but you should be able to find all five relatively quick.

Once you've found all five of the missing communicator parts, all you need to do then is return to Gulliver and give them back to complete the mission.

