How to play Instagram games - 6 Second, blinking game, Pac-man, Draw in 5 Seconds!

Looking for something to keep you entertained this lockdown season? Instagram's got you covered.

Ever since Instagram introduced its filter feature, our screens have been dominated by quizzes which tell you which character you resemble from your favourite franchise, ethnicity estimates, and couple quizzes.



We've got a complete guide of how to play some of the best games on Instagram right now. All you will need to do to get the games is head over to their Instagram profiles and check out their filter sections.

Read our top picks here and learn how to play along!

Draw in 5 Seconds

The 'Draw in 5 Seconds' game on Instagram is one which spread like wildfire, mainly as its largely impossible to get a good drawing and the result is always hilarious.

The game randomly generates an object that you have to draw in just five seconds. Of course it would be too easy to be able to draw using your finger, so instead, you have to draw using your nose to draw; the line is drawn as you move your head.

The game is created by @chmnda. You can try out the game by heading over to his Instagram profile and finding the game in his filter section.

Pac-man

Yes, Instagram has it's own version of the iconic 80s game Pac-man.

Created by @yana.mishkinis, you play the game by controlling your Pac-man with your head movements. You can also pick a speed - rabbit (fast), tortoise (medium), or snail (slow) - before you start the game to ease you into it!

Motorbike runner

Think you wouldn't get hooked to a game where you just stare at a screen and blink? Think again.

This game - created by @jpxhelmet - sees you control a motorbike by blinking. You need to jump over obstacles in the road, and every time you blink, the motorbike jumps.

You get a point for every obstacle you hop! We only managed fifteen before our eyes started to strain...

Get blinking

This game largely follows the same format as the above game, but instead of a motorbike, you have to guide a little running character with your blinks.

Check out the game on @vr_games_kh's profile.

6 Seconds

This game is much speedier than the rest, but will quickly become one of the most addictive.

The game reveals how good you really are at counting seconds in your head. As soon as you tap the screen, a timer will set off. You will need to blink at exactly six seconds and see how good your reaction time is.

You can find the game on @yana.mishkinis.

More of our favourites...

The list of Instagram AR games is endless, but we thought we should include some more creators who have stellar games on their Insta profiles.

Check out some of the creators below for games such as Donkey King, Motogame, and keepy-uppies!

