How to get the purple face mask Snapchat filter: Users love the glitter look!

There's a new purple face mask on Snapchat which users are obsessed about.

Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat has grown to be more than a multimedia messaging app.

Offering tonnes of reality filters, the app is the perfect way to share daily snaps with family and friends. 

The latest trend on the app that has people talking about is the purple glitter face mask and users want to know how to install it.

So, here's how to get the Snapchat filter!

Snapchat purple face mask filter: What is it

The filter is a purple face mask that immediately gives that glowy look on your face.

In addition, it covers any imperfections and adds a light glitter make up. 

Snapchat purple face mask filter: How to get it 

You can get the filter from social media user Rajan Patel. 

To install the filter, head to his website and click on the Snapchat icon below. 

Once you do that, you'll be redirected to the app on your own device where you can unlock the filter for the next 24 hours. 

Then, all you have to do is snap a picture and share it straight away!

More Snapchat filters

Rajan Patel is a pro when it comes to making creative filters.

If you head to his Twitter profile, you can install many more for Instagram and TikTok.

Some of our top favourites during this self-isolation period are the toiler paper filter and stay at home sticker.

