A guide for how to get BritBox on smart TV in the UK so you can enjoy the United Kingdom's equivalent to Netflix.

BritBox quietly launched back in November 2019, and it's said to be the ITV and BBC's answer to Netflix. So, if you enjoy UK-made television programmes and movies, you'll no doubt want to get the app and subscribe to the service. Unfortunately, some people have had difficulties getting the app on their smart TV.

You can find a complete list of what's available on BritBox over at Reelgood. This'll allow you to see that there's a bunch of television series and movies available on the platform including Fawlty Towers, Only Fools And Horses, Mr. Bean, Gavin And Stacey, and more.

While it's a good idea to check what's available before committing to a subscription, below you'll discover how to get the app on smart TV in the UK if you're committed but having difficulties.

How to register for a BritBox subscription

You must register for a BritBox subscription before you can enjoy its plethora of movies and TV shows.

In order to register for a subscription, all you need to do is visit the BritBox website and select Register at the top.

This'll then require you to fill in a bunch of necessary details such as your email address, username, password, and - yes - billing information.

The first 30-days of your subscription will be free so you can trial the service, but afterwards you'll automatically pay £5.99 per month unless you cancel your subscription.

How to get BritBox on my TV in the UK

You can only get BritBox on your TV in the UK if it's a Samsung Smart TV.

So, provided you have a Samsung Smart TV, you can then get BritBox by pressing the Smart Hub button on your TV remote and selecting Apps.

Once you've pressed Apps, you can then either scroll through the selection of apps available to install or you can instead search for the BBC and ITV service specifically by pressing the magnifying glass and typing BritBox.

All you need to do then is download and open it so you can then sign in and enjoy the plethora of British-based programming on your TV.

Although you need a Samsung Smart TV to download the app on television, you can still watch BritBox on your TV if you have an Apple TV box hooked up.

For those who have Apple TV, you can download and install the app from the store and then watch it on your television so long as you maintain your subscription.