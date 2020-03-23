TikTok: How to do the Foot Shake Dance - tutorial, song name and artist

TikTok's Foot Shake Dance is trending again thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The internet is always full of weird and wonderful trends.

In recent years, thanks to its sky-rocketing popularity, TikTok has been the birthplace of many of said trends.

One of the most high-profile trends or challenges over the past few months has been the so-called Foot Shake Dance, also referred to as the Oh Na Na Na Dance or Challenge.

And now, thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, fans have thought up a new use for the dance as a possible alternative greeting to the traditional handshake.

But just how do you do the Foot Shake Dance?

SEE ALSO: Don't try TikTok's Coronavirus Challenge at home

The TikTok Foot Shake Dance

The TikTok Foot Shake Dance is not a new trend. Videos of people performing the dance have dated back since at least 2018.

However, the popularity of TikTok in this day and age means that the trend has not gone away and is, in fact, enjoying a resurgence in popularity at the moment.

As you can see in the video below, talk show host Jimmy Fallon even gets in on the act with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

How to do the Foot Shake Dance

At full speed, the Foot Shake Dance can look quite tricky and complicated.

But for fans wanting to try it out, it's actually fairly simple.

Check out the video below from Erick Bassan on YouTube which features a slow-mo section towards the end that makes the dance easier to learn.

What's the song and who's it by?

The song used in most of the Foot Shake Dance videos is Oh Nanana.

The song is a collaboration between the Brazillian music artists Bonde R300 and KondZilla.

Over on YouTube the song has earned a remarkable 270 million views which TikTok fans have almost certainly helped with.