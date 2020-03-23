How to cross river in Animal Crossing New Horizons by crafting the vaulting pole

A guide for how to cross the river in Animal Crossing New Horizons by crafting the vaulting pole so you can explore more of your paradise in the making.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has launched to record sales in the United Kingdom which isn't too surprising considering the series is popular and people now have more free time than ever before. If you've only just started your paradise in the making, you're no doubt wondering how to cross the river(s) of your island so you can explore and gather more materials. One of the ways this can be done early on is by crafting the vaulting pole.

Before you can even think about how to cross the river in Animal Crossing New Horizons though, you must first lean how to fish as well as how to catch bugs. These are necessary skills to learn before being able to craft the vaulting pole as they result in the required tool becoming available via DIY recipes.

So, provided you know how to fish and how to catch bugs, below you can discover how to cross rivers.

How to cross the river in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You need the vaulting pole to cross the river in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

An Animal Crossing New Horizons island includes individual spaces broken up by rivers, and these cannot be crossed until you get the vaulting pole via DIY recipes.

In order to get this necessary tool in your inventory, you must first unlock its DIY recipe by handing over some bugs and fish to Tom Nook.

How to craft the vaulting pole in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You need to give Tom Nook some fish and bugs to eventually craft the vaulting pole in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Giving fish and bugs to Tom Nook will result in Blather coming to your Animal Crossing New Horizons island, and this'll result in you then being able to craft the vaulting pole.

Blather will only arrive on your island the very next day after you've placed down his tent for construction. So, to pass the time, you can either complete objectives to get Nook Miles or you can instead time travel to the next day so you don't need to wait in real-time.

Either way, once Blather has arrived on your deserted island, you'll want to immediately enter his tent to begin a chit-chat.

Blather will tell you that he requires 15 donations of bugs, fish and fossils to open a museum, and this'll result in the owl sending you the DIY recipe for the vaulting pole so you can explore the other lands of your resort.

You only need five pieces of soft wood to craft the vaulting pole, so it shouldn't take you any time at all to construct it.