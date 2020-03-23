Quick links

'He's the real deal': Some Arsenal fans are really excited after hearing who Arteta wants

Arsenal fans celebrate the 3rd goal after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly keen on defender Evan Ndicka.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a new defender this summer, and they have already been linked with a host of different options.

The Gunners have had defensive issues again this season, and the arrival of William Saliba this summer should help Mikel Arteta build his back line.

Still, a left-footed centre back would still be ideal for Arteta, as bringing that balance to the back four is exactly why Pablo Mari is in contention for a permanent move.

 

Now, Sky Sports claim that Arsenal are in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, with Liverpool also interested in signing the Frenchman.

N'Dicka, 21, emerged with Auxerre, and moved on to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017 as the German side moved quickly after realising his potential.

The 6ft 4in defender has mostly been a centre back, but has recently emerged as a left back for Frankfurt, picking up two assists in that role.

Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin and Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...

His versatility is unsurprisingly attractive, and Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some preferring to go for fellow Frenchman Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

Others are really excited though, suggesting that N'Dicka is 'the real deal' and would be a very good addition to the Arsenal back four if signed for around £30million, backing him for a bright future.

