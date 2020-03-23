'He's the real deal': Some Arsenal fans are really excited after hearing who Arteta wants

Arsenal are reportedly keen on defender Evan Ndicka.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a new defender this summer, and they have already been linked with a host of different options.

The Gunners have had defensive issues again this season, and the arrival of William Saliba this summer should help Mikel Arteta build his back line.

Still, a left-footed centre back would still be ideal for Arteta, as bringing that balance to the back four is exactly why Pablo Mari is in contention for a permanent move.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Arsenal are in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N'Dicka, with Liverpool also interested in signing the Frenchman.

N'Dicka, 21, emerged with Auxerre, and moved on to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017 as the German side moved quickly after realising his potential.

The 6ft 4in defender has mostly been a centre back, but has recently emerged as a left back for Frankfurt, picking up two assists in that role.

His versatility is unsurprisingly attractive, and Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some preferring to go for fellow Frenchman Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

Others are really excited though, suggesting that N'Dicka is 'the real deal' and would be a very good addition to the Arsenal back four if signed for around £30million, backing him for a bright future.

Upamecano should be first choice — Jishnu V (@Jishnu_009) March 22, 2020

And what about Upamecano??? — chris chuks (@simply_xris) March 21, 2020

Upamecano is the one we need — Sean Griffin (@Griffsean12) March 22, 2020

He would be a decent signing if we can get him for like 30 million — Mazey Martinelli (@MazeyMartinelli) March 21, 2020

v astute business, he's the real deal https://t.co/7rWRIdumAB — lego hair (@Gerv4Head) March 22, 2020

Would be a good signing tbf https://t.co/mMZPXmw4hG — Welbecc (@welbeccgoat) March 21, 2020

He seems capable. A welcome addition. https://t.co/KSvFWMNoEb — Nefelibata (@TheAlcheMystic) March 22, 2020

Good playerfuture France CB — MartiSaka (@SakaMarti) March 21, 2020