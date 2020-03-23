Quick links

‘He will regret’, ‘Madness’: Some fans react as their player linked with Arsenal

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...
Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Matty Longstaff with Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing Longstaff in the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Club Brugge, Inter Milan and Atalanta are also claimed to want the 20-year-old midfielder, who will become a free agent at Newcastle at the end of the season.

The report has added that no agreement has been reached over a new contract, and that the youngster is considering leaving the Magpies on a free transfer.

 

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Steve Bruce's side so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for the Magpies so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Newcastle fans have given their take on speculation regarding the future of Longstaff.

Below are some of the best comments:

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United (4) runs with the ball whilst during the FA Youth Cup between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St.James' Park on January 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon...

Brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

