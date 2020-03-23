‘He will regret’, ‘Madness’: Some fans react as their player linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Matty Longstaff with Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing Longstaff in the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Club Brugge, Inter Milan and Atalanta are also claimed to want the 20-year-old midfielder, who will become a free agent at Newcastle at the end of the season.

The report has added that no agreement has been reached over a new contract, and that the youngster is considering leaving the Magpies on a free transfer.

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Steve Bruce's side so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for the Magpies so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Let him go! he will regret it in the years to come — tony irving (@tonyi84) March 22, 2020

Of course he is. Why anyone isn’t considering leaving is beyond me. Club has no ambition. — John McHale (@TheMachine1981) March 22, 2020

So would I if I was him I have been a NUFC for 40 years the club is dying he could be a excellent player but under this management he will rot — Kevin Elgar (@kelgar1405) March 22, 2020

He’s a championship player at best. Let some other club make him a millionaire. — Solitaire (@SouloftheNorth) March 22, 2020

Good for him if we won't pay a good wage or ever show ambition in anything — BillyNellisV2 (@BillyNellisV2) March 22, 2020

Don’t blame him when clubs come of that calibre come in we can’t exactly hold onto him. We are going nowhere we’re not improving, why stay? — Thomas (@tombullnufc) March 22, 2020

Absolute madness if we let him leave and product of the academy which we've been crying out for, you couldn't make it up — joe erskine (@wesleymartin09) March 22, 2020

Good luck to Matty longstaff if he does leave Newcastle.He won't learn anything under Bruce.He needs to work under a manager who will bring his game on. — MSW (@Toonattics) March 22, 2020

And which of those clubs will he be a regular starter, he's obviously asking for stupid money and his agent is just putting rumours out to get what he wants... #NUFC — Andrew stockdale (@Andrewstockdal5) March 22, 2020

Moving abroad is best for his career let’s be real, he’s not getting game time here and he’s not going to improve sat on the bench — jack (@Jack__1955) March 22, 2020

Let him go he’ll be at Walsall in 3 year — Big Dave (@BigCountryNewby) March 22, 2020

Offered 30 grand a week and 3 million signing on bonus by inter milan I hear

Bye bye matty — Stand up be counted (@MarkCleghorn2) March 23, 2020

2 out of 3 clubs a serious step down! (#EFC and #WHUFC ) The other club, he doesn't fit the selection criteria! #AFC — Andy Kenny (@AndyKenny27) March 22, 2020