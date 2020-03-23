'He looks complete': Jenas Jenas absolutely loves reported Spurs target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Jermaine Jenas is a massive fan of the latest Tottenham Hotspur target Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland was surprisingly linked with a move to Spurs today by Tutto Mercato Web.

The Italian source claims that Tottenham are eyeing up an ambitious move for the striker, who has become one of the most in-demand players across world football.

Haaland has made a blistering start since moving to Borussia Dortmund in January, smashing in 12 goals in 11 games.

And former Tottenham midfielder is a massive fan of the Norwegian powerhouse.

“He looks complete as a striker,” the former Spurs player said about the forward to BT Sport just last month.

“He’s got the size and he upsets defenders with how strong he is. He hits the ball so hard he doesn't give goalkeepers a chance.

“He just scores every type of goal. He's got that knack and you can't really coach that. His numbers are off the charts.”

If Haaland was to sign for Tottenham it would be a signing to really announce their ambition.

However, there has to be some doubt over whether Spurs can pull the transfer off.

There is no guarantee that Tottenham will have Champions League football on offer next term.

And given that Haaland would now cost a fortune to buy from Dortmund, the chances of the transfer taking place appear very slim.