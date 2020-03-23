How to do the Gesture Challenge on Instagram: You'll need this filter to take part!

Instagram's latest trend is the Gesture Challenge but just how can fans take part?

The internet is always full of weird and wonderful trends and challenges.

In recent years TikTok has been the birthplace of many but in the case of this latest trend, it is Instagram that leads the way.

The challenge in question, that is doing the rounds on both Instagram and TikTok, is being dubbed the Gesture Challenge.

But just how can fans take part in the challenge themselves?

What is the Instagram Gesture Challenge?

The Instagram Gesture Challenge is an online trend that has taken over both Instagram and TikTok.

It's also being called the Emoji Hand Challenge and it's not hard to see why.

The challenge revolves around an Instagram filter that selects a group of hand emojis that you have to mirror.

How to get the Gesture Challenge filter

To get the required filter, you'll have to head over to i.m.noel's Instagram page as they are the creator of the Gesture Challenge filter.

Once you're on i.m.noel's page and following them, you'll need to click on the middle button in the menu above their photos and videos. This brings up the filters i.m.noel has created.

The filter you're looking for is called the Gesture Challenge, which makes things simple.

At the time of writing, this is the first filter available on i.m.noel's page.

Tap on it and then click 'Try It' when the button comes up, this will add the filter to your Instagram camera.

How to do the Gesture Challenge

To use the filter for the challenge, you'll need to select the Gesture Challenge filter from the menu in your Instagram camera and hold the camera button.

You'll then be greeted by a random selection of hand emojis and then it's up to you and your co-ordination to match the images on-screen.