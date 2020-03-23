Former player picks ‘easiest’ option in Rangers v Celtic title situation

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the league table.

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and the chances are that they will make it nine in a row.

However, it is not set in stone. After all, Rangers can still mathematically catch their bitter Old Firm rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Subscribe

True, Steven Gerrard’s side are as many as 13 points behind the Hoops in second place, but the Gers have a game in hand and there are two Old Firm derbies.

The season has to finish. There cannot be a situation in which the campaign is cancelled and declared null and void.

Perhaps more importantly, the current league table cannot be considered as final, as it would be unfair to clubs.

The best option is to finish the season - as long as it takes. True, there may not be any football until June, but even if the games can be played in July or August, then that should be looked into.

Former Celtic right-back Mark Wilson has given his take on the situation, and so has ex-Scotland international and Tottenham Hotspur forward Alan Brazil - who now works as a presenter on talkSPORT and stated in The Sunday Post in July 2017 that he is a red-hot Celtic fan.

Wilson told The Scottish Sun: “The option I've heard is that the season would stop just now, Celtic would be champions, and then two would come up from every league and no relegation.

“I think that's the easiest and simplest way of doing it. You'll always have teams fighting who are mid-table or off the play-off positions. But we're going to have that.

"I think draw a line just now, your final standings is your final standings. Hearts stay in the league, Dundee United and Inverness come up. Raith and Falkirk come up.”

Brazil wrote in The Sunday Post: “We should complete this season when it is safe to do so and then worry about the future. I think it’s the way the majority of fans would want things to happen.”