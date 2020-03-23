Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Former player picks ‘easiest’ option in Rangers v Celtic title situation

Subhankar Mondal
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the league table.

Steven Gerrard is unveiled as the new manager of Rangers football Club at Ibrox Stadium on May 4, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and the chances are that they will make it nine in a row.

However, it is not set in stone. After all, Rangers can still mathematically catch their bitter Old Firm rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Subscribe

True, Steven Gerrard’s side are as many as 13 points behind the Hoops in second place, but the Gers have a game in hand and there are two Old Firm derbies.

The season has to finish. There cannot be a situation in which the campaign is cancelled and declared null and void.

 

Perhaps more importantly, the current league table cannot be considered as final, as it would be unfair to clubs.

The best option is to finish the season - as long as it takes. True, there may not be any football until June, but even if the games can be played in July or August, then that should be looked into.

Former Celtic right-back Mark Wilson has given his take on the situation, and so has ex-Scotland international and Tottenham Hotspur forward Alan Brazil - who now works as a presenter on talkSPORT and stated in The Sunday Post in July 2017 that he is a red-hot Celtic fan.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon

Wilson told The Scottish Sun: “The option I've heard is that the season would stop just now, Celtic would be champions, and then two would come up from every league and no relegation.

“I think that's the easiest and simplest way of doing it. You'll always have teams fighting who are mid-table or off the play-off positions. But we're going to have that.

"I think draw a line just now, your final standings is your final standings. Hearts stay in the league, Dundee United and Inverness come up. Raith and Falkirk come up.”

Brazil wrote in The Sunday Post: “We should complete this season when it is safe to do so and then worry about the future. I think it’s the way the majority of fans would want things to happen.”

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic embraces Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch