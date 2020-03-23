Football Manager 2020: One team in every league to start your career mode with

With football suspended due to coronavirus, many are turning to Football Manager.
Sports Interactive have allowed everybody to play Football Manager 2020 for free until Wednesday night, giving football fans something to get involved in with no action to watch.
The big question facing players is who do you start with? There are so many leagues and so many teams to choose from, that knowing where to start can be difficult.
That's where we come in to help. We've compiled one team from every league in the game for you to start as, with various challenging ranging from resurrecting fallen giants, to building up a team to take on their bigger city neighbours, to helping burgeoning clubs develop and grow over the coming years...
Europe
Austria
Premier Division: Wolfsberger AC – impressive in this season's Europa League and making real strides forward.
First Division: FC Wacker Innsbruck
Belarus
Highest League: Dinamo Minsk
First League: Sputnik
Belgium
Pro League A: Charleroi
Pro League B: Beerschot VA
First Division: Liege – go on to challenge neighbours Standard.
Bulgaria
First League: Slavia Sofia
Second League: Litex Lovech
Croatia
First League: Rijeka
Second League: Sibenik
Czech Republic
First League: Banik Ostrava
Second League: Dukla Prague – a great shout for any Half Man Half Biscuit fan.
Denmark
3F Superliga: Brondby
NordicBet Liga: Vejle BK
England
Premier League: Everton – try and take down Liverpool as they pull away at the top.
Championship: Leeds United - finally take them back to the Premier League, and maybe even take them back to the Champions League.
League One: Coventry City
League Two: Bradford City
Vanarama Conference: Torquay United
Vanarama North: Darlington
Vanarama South: Dulwich Hamlet
France
Ligue 1: Strasbourg
Ligue 2: Le Havre – a club that gave us Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy and Dimitri Payet, it's time for them to have success of their own.
National: Red Star FC
Germany
Bundesliga: Union Berlin – Hertha haven't won the league since 1931, so go and make Union the real team of the capital.
2. Bundesliga: St Pauli
3. Liga: Kaiserslauten
Greece
Super League: Aris Thessaloniki
Super League 2: Panachaiki
Holland
Eredivisie: Fortuna Sittard
Eerste Divisie: FC Eindhoven
Hungary
Division I: Honved – a real force back in the day with Ferenc Puskas, Honved need to make some history in the modern day.
Division II: MTK Budapest
Iceland
Premier Division: Vikingur
First Division: Fram
Ireland
Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers
First Division: Shelbourne
Israel
Premier League: Hapoel Tel-Aviv
National League: Maccabi Petach-Tikva
Italy
Serie A: Fiorentina – Recapture the glory days of Rui Costa and Gabriel Batistuta.
Serie B: Livorno – Known for having some of the most passionate fans in Italy, get them back to Serie A.
Serie C/A: Pro Vercelli – dominant in the early stages of Serie A, Pro Vercelli now haven't been in the top flight since 1935; it's time to bring them back.
Serie C/B: Triestina – put simply, one of the prettiest stadiums you'll ever see in a third tier.
Serie C/C: Bari – a former force in Serie A, Bari have fallen on hard times and need to be rejuvenated.
Northern Ireland
DanskeBank Premier: Glentoran – a number of exciting imports from Croatia, the Netherlands and Lithuania make Glentoran an interesting proposition.
Bluefin Sport CH: Harland & Wolff Welders
Bluefin Sport PIL: Distillery
Norway
Premier Division: Bodo/Glimt
First Division: Skeid
Second Division Group 1: Frederikstad – only Rosenborg have won more league titles in Norway, but Frederickstad's last came in the 60's, and they're now in the third tier.
Second Division Group 2: Alta – you have Morten Gamst Pedersen at the age of 38!
Poland
Ekstraklasa: Gornik Zabrze – 14 league titles but none since the 80's, a real revival project.
First Division: Warta Poznan – time for Lech Poznan to receive some noisy neighbours.
Portugal
Premier League: Famalicao – a club on a meteoric rise thanks to Jorge Mendes' influence, but you'll lose many of your best players at the end of their loan deals.
Second League: Nacional – helped develop Cristiano Ronaldo in his formative years, but have now slipped into the second tier. Maybe you can bring Ronaldo home one day...
PT Championship: Uniao de Leiria – stuck in the third tier playing in a stadium built for EURO 2004, why not try and mirror Jose Mourinho and get your big break with Leiria?
Romania
Casa Liga I: FC Viitorul – owned by Gheorghe Hagi, and you have Rivaldo's son in your attack. What more could you ask for?
Liga II: Rapid Bucharest – a fairly big name, but out of the top flight and no league title for more than 15 years now.
Russia
Premier League: PFC Sochi – a club not even two years old, but playing in a stunning Olympic Stadium with some notable names like Adil Rami, Aleksandr Kokorin and Gianneli Imbula. A club really on the rise.
First Division: Torpedo Moscow
Scotland
Premiership: Hearts – lurching from one nightmare to another this season, but building a long-term challenger to Rangers and Celtic from the capital is a real attraction.
Championship: Arbroath
League One: Clyde
League Two: Edinburgh City
Serbia
SuperLeague: Cukaricki
First League: Smederevo
Slovakia
First Division: Trencin – they have shown potential in the past, and a squad featuring players from all corners of the globe is very appealing.
Second Division: Matador Puchov
Slovenia
First League: Domzale – Weren't able to build on 2007 and 2008 titles, but there's a chance to challenge Maribor.
Second League: Gorica
Spain
First Division: Athletic Bilbao – always a great challenge to try and achieve under their Basque-only policy.
Second Division: Deportivo La Coruna – many will remember their Champions League runs, but they have really fallen in recent years and need to be resurrected.
Second Division B1: Atletico Baleares
Second Division B2: Real Union – a founding member of La Liga, Real Union haven't been in the top flight since the 1930's as they have fallen way behind neighbours Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.
Second Division B3: FC Andorra
Second Division B4: Marbella – make Marbella known for more than being a holiday destination.
Sweden
Premier Division: IFK Goteborg – 18-time league winners but just one title since 2000. Go and make Sven-Goran Eriksson proud.
First Division Elite: Syrianska – a lovely kit, a great backstory and you have Franck Ribery's younger brother.
First Division North: Gefle IF
First Division South: Atvidabergs
Second Division: IFK Malmo – we've picked just one team from the six regions in the Swedish fourth-tier, and this is a real challenge; take IFK Malmo all the way to challenging big neighbours Malmo.
Switzerland
Super League: Servette – A 17-time title winner, Servette have gone through financial woes and relegation, but are back in the top flight again and ready to move forward.
Challenge League: Grasshoppers – somehow, the most successful team in Swiss history are in the second tier, and need to get back quickly to stop Basel surpassing their 27 titles.
Turkey
Super League: Ankaragucu – no league title since 1949, but a chance to give Turkey's capital a team they can really be proud of.
1. League: Bursaspor – league winners in 2010, now a long way from that.
2. League White: Samsunspor
2. League Red: Karabukspor
Ukraine
Premier League: Dnipro-1
First League: Chornomorets
Wales
JD Cymru Premier: Cardiff Met Uni
JD Cymru North: Rhyl
JD Cymru South: Llanelli Town
Africa
South Africa
South African Premiership: Cape Town City
Asia
Australia
Hyundai A-League: Melbourne Victory
China
Super League: Wuhan Zall – Wuhan has been given a bad name of late, so building a great side there would be something of a boost.
First Division: Qingdao Huanghai
Hong Kong
Premier League: Rangers (HGK)
India
National Football League: Real Kashmir
Indonesia
League One: Bali United – a popular holiday destination, but how about making a great football team too?

League Two: Babel United
Malaysia
Super League: Kuala Lumpur
Premier League: Negeri Sembilan
Singapore
Premier League: Albirex Niigata – a Japanese satellite team in Singapore sounds fascinating.
South Korea
K League: Ulsan Hyundai
K League 2: Busan Ipark
North America
Mexico
First Division: FC Juarez
Promotion League: Dorados
United States
MLS: Inter Miami - go and give David Beckham some return on his investment!
South America
Argentina
First Division: Newell's – the team of Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi. What more do you need?
Second Division: Chacarita Juniors
Brazil
First Division: Gremio – Just two league titles, and need some success of their own having sold the likes of Arthur, Lucas Leiva and even Ronaldinho in the past.
Second Division: Ponte Preta
Third Division: Nautico
Chile
First Division: Palestino
First Division B: Santiago Morning
Colombia
First Division: Once Caldas
Second Division: Bogota FC
Peru
First Division: Sport Boys
Uruguay
First Division: Defensor Sporting
