Football Manager 2020: One team in every league to start your career mode with

With football suspended due to coronavirus, many are turning to Football Manager.

Sports Interactive have allowed everybody to play Football Manager 2020 for free until Wednesday night, giving football fans something to get involved in with no action to watch.

The big question facing players is who do you start with? There are so many leagues and so many teams to choose from, that knowing where to start can be difficult.

That's where we come in to help. We've compiled one team from every league in the game for you to start as, with various challenging ranging from resurrecting fallen giants, to building up a team to take on their bigger city neighbours, to helping burgeoning clubs develop and grow over the coming years...

Europe

Austria

Premier Division: Wolfsberger AC – impressive in this season's Europa League and making real strides forward.

First Division: FC Wacker Innsbruck

Belarus

Highest League: Dinamo Minsk

First League: Sputnik

Belgium

Pro League A: Charleroi

Pro League B: Beerschot VA

First Division: Liege – go on to challenge neighbours Standard.

Bulgaria

First League: Slavia Sofia

Second League: Litex Lovech

Croatia

First League: Rijeka

Second League: Sibenik

Czech Republic

First League: Banik Ostrava

Second League: Dukla Prague – a great shout for any Half Man Half Biscuit fan.

Denmark

3F Superliga: Brondby

NordicBet Liga: Vejle BK

England

Premier League: Everton – try and take down Liverpool as they pull away at the top.

Championship: Leeds United - finally take them back to the Premier League, and maybe even take them back to the Champions League.

League One: Coventry City

League Two: Bradford City

Vanarama Conference: Torquay United

Vanarama North: Darlington

Vanarama South: Dulwich Hamlet

France

Ligue 1: Strasbourg

Ligue 2: Le Havre – a club that gave us Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy and Dimitri Payet, it's time for them to have success of their own.

National: Red Star FC

Germany

Bundesliga: Union Berlin – Hertha haven't won the league since 1931, so go and make Union the real team of the capital.

2. Bundesliga: St Pauli

3. Liga: Kaiserslauten

Greece

Super League: Aris Thessaloniki

Super League 2: Panachaiki

Holland

Eredivisie: Fortuna Sittard

Eerste Divisie: FC Eindhoven

Hungary

Division I: Honved – a real force back in the day with Ferenc Puskas, Honved need to make some history in the modern day.

Division II: MTK Budapest

Iceland

Premier Division: Vikingur

First Division: Fram

Ireland

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers

First Division: Shelbourne

Israel

Premier League: Hapoel Tel-Aviv

National League: Maccabi Petach-Tikva

Italy

Serie A: Fiorentina – Recapture the glory days of Rui Costa and Gabriel Batistuta.

Serie B: Livorno – Known for having some of the most passionate fans in Italy, get them back to Serie A.

Serie C/A: Pro Vercelli – dominant in the early stages of Serie A, Pro Vercelli now haven't been in the top flight since 1935; it's time to bring them back.

Serie C/B: Triestina – put simply, one of the prettiest stadiums you'll ever see in a third tier.

Serie C/C: Bari – a former force in Serie A, Bari have fallen on hard times and need to be rejuvenated.

Northern Ireland

DanskeBank Premier: Glentoran – a number of exciting imports from Croatia, the Netherlands and Lithuania make Glentoran an interesting proposition.

Bluefin Sport CH: Harland & Wolff Welders

Bluefin Sport PIL: Distillery

Norway

Premier Division: Bodo/Glimt

First Division: Skeid

Second Division Group 1: Frederikstad – only Rosenborg have won more league titles in Norway, but Frederickstad's last came in the 60's, and they're now in the third tier.

Second Division Group 2: Alta – you have Morten Gamst Pedersen at the age of 38!

Poland

Ekstraklasa: Gornik Zabrze – 14 league titles but none since the 80's, a real revival project.

First Division: Warta Poznan – time for Lech Poznan to receive some noisy neighbours.

Portugal

Premier League: Famalicao – a club on a meteoric rise thanks to Jorge Mendes' influence, but you'll lose many of your best players at the end of their loan deals.

Second League: Nacional – helped develop Cristiano Ronaldo in his formative years, but have now slipped into the second tier. Maybe you can bring Ronaldo home one day...

PT Championship: Uniao de Leiria – stuck in the third tier playing in a stadium built for EURO 2004, why not try and mirror Jose Mourinho and get your big break with Leiria?

Romania

Casa Liga I: FC Viitorul – owned by Gheorghe Hagi, and you have Rivaldo's son in your attack. What more could you ask for?

Liga II: Rapid Bucharest – a fairly big name, but out of the top flight and no league title for more than 15 years now.

Russia

Premier League: PFC Sochi – a club not even two years old, but playing in a stunning Olympic Stadium with some notable names like Adil Rami, Aleksandr Kokorin and Gianneli Imbula. A club really on the rise.

First Division: Torpedo Moscow

Scotland

Premiership: Hearts – lurching from one nightmare to another this season, but building a long-term challenger to Rangers and Celtic from the capital is a real attraction.

Championship: Arbroath

League One: Clyde

League Two: Edinburgh City

Serbia

SuperLeague: Cukaricki

First League: Smederevo

Slovakia

First Division: Trencin – they have shown potential in the past, and a squad featuring players from all corners of the globe is very appealing.

Second Division: Matador Puchov

Slovenia

First League: Domzale – Weren't able to build on 2007 and 2008 titles, but there's a chance to challenge Maribor.

Second League: Gorica

Spain

First Division: Athletic Bilbao – always a great challenge to try and achieve under their Basque-only policy.

Second Division: Deportivo La Coruna – many will remember their Champions League runs, but they have really fallen in recent years and need to be resurrected.

Second Division B1: Atletico Baleares

Second Division B2: Real Union – a founding member of La Liga, Real Union haven't been in the top flight since the 1930's as they have fallen way behind neighbours Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

Second Division B3: FC Andorra

Second Division B4: Marbella – make Marbella known for more than being a holiday destination.

Sweden

Premier Division: IFK Goteborg – 18-time league winners but just one title since 2000. Go and make Sven-Goran Eriksson proud.

First Division Elite: Syrianska – a lovely kit, a great backstory and you have Franck Ribery's younger brother.

First Division North: Gefle IF

First Division South: Atvidabergs

Second Division: IFK Malmo – we've picked just one team from the six regions in the Swedish fourth-tier, and this is a real challenge; take IFK Malmo all the way to challenging big neighbours Malmo.

Switzerland

Super League: Servette – A 17-time title winner, Servette have gone through financial woes and relegation, but are back in the top flight again and ready to move forward.

Challenge League: Grasshoppers – somehow, the most successful team in Swiss history are in the second tier, and need to get back quickly to stop Basel surpassing their 27 titles.

Turkey

Super League: Ankaragucu – no league title since 1949, but a chance to give Turkey's capital a team they can really be proud of.

1. League: Bursaspor – league winners in 2010, now a long way from that.

2. League White: Samsunspor

2. League Red: Karabukspor

Ukraine

Premier League: Dnipro-1

First League: Chornomorets

Wales

JD Cymru Premier: Cardiff Met Uni

JD Cymru North: Rhyl

JD Cymru South: Llanelli Town

Africa

South Africa

South African Premiership: Cape Town City

Asia

Australia

Hyundai A-League: Melbourne Victory

China

Super League: Wuhan Zall – Wuhan has been given a bad name of late, so building a great side there would be something of a boost.

First Division: Qingdao Huanghai

Hong Kong

Premier League: Rangers (HGK)

India

National Football League: Real Kashmir

Indonesia

League One: Bali United – a popular holiday destination, but how about making a great football team too?

League Two: Babel United

Malaysia

Super League: Kuala Lumpur

Premier League: Negeri Sembilan

Singapore

Premier League: Albirex Niigata – a Japanese satellite team in Singapore sounds fascinating.

South Korea

K League: Ulsan Hyundai

K League 2: Busan Ipark

North America

Mexico

First Division: FC Juarez

Promotion League: Dorados

United States

MLS: Inter Miami - go and give David Beckham some return on his investment!

South America

Argentina

First Division: Newell's – the team of Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi. What more do you need?

Second Division: Chacarita Juniors

Brazil

First Division: Gremio – Just two league titles, and need some success of their own having sold the likes of Arthur, Lucas Leiva and even Ronaldinho in the past.

Second Division: Ponte Preta

Third Division: Nautico

Chile

First Division: Palestino

First Division B: Santiago Morning

Colombia

First Division: Once Caldas

Second Division: Bogota FC

Peru

First Division: Sport Boys

Uruguay

First Division: Defensor Sporting