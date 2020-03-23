Everton could sign a major upgrade on Delph, worth £50m last year

Aston Villa's John McGinn would be a cracking signing by Everton if it materialises.

Everton signed Fabian Delph last summer but he hasn't had a brilliant first season on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old midfielder has started 13 Premier League games for the Toffees and has been a relative mainstay in the first XI under both Marco Silva and later Carlo Ancelotti.

Delph isn't past his best, but if Everton have designs on cracking the Champions League next season then Ancelotti will need a better midfield partner for Andre Gomes.

And if rumours are believed, he and Director of Football Marcel Brands are looking for one.

According to Team Talk, Everton are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn when the transfer window opens.

McGinn, like Delph, is a midfielder but the Scotland international must be considered a big upgrade.

This is a player who had a £50 million valuation on him last year [The Sun] and that was before he even kicked a ball in the Premier League, so goals against Tottenham and Arsenal might well add to his valuation.

Overall, Delph hasn't scored in any of his 20 appearances across all competitions for the Goodison Park side. McGinn, on the other hand, has three goals in 18 Premier League outings.

He is also five years younger than the former Manchester City man and long term, Everton would be better off with him rather than Delph.