Everton allegedly want to sign exciting 22-year-old with 'sensational skills', £32m price

Olly Dawes
Everton are reportedly keen on Santos winger Jefferson Soteldo.

Everton already have one diminutive winger from South America in Bernard, but could they add another this summer?

Bernard has blown hot and cold since joining Everton from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, but he has chipped in with three goals and two assists this season.

Marcel Brands may be looking for another winger this summer, and if Everton fans thought Bernard was small, then the new target may shock them.

 

Santos winger Jefferson Soteldo stands at just 5ft 2in tall, a full three inches shorter than Everton ace Bernard, but appears to be on Brands' radar.

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has spoken to Calciomercato, and claimed that Everton are interested in signing Soteldo this summer, whilst adding that he told Inter Milan to pay €35million (£32million) for him.

Peres praised Soteldo for his 'sensational skills', and claims that Everton also have competition from teams in Brazil and Spain as they pursue the Venezuelan star's signature.

Soteldo, 22, has hit 10 goals and seven assists in 36 games Brazil, and has impressed with his dribbling and low centre of gravity.

The question marks would come over Soteldo's ability to hold up physically in the Premier League, and Everton fans may wonder if they need another diminutive winger to cut in from the left flank unless Bernard is moving on.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

