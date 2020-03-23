Quick links

'Works like crazy': Roberto Mancini raves about reported Everton target

Zenit St Petersburg's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between FK Vardar and Zenit Saint-Petersburg at the Filip II Arena in Skopje on...
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want Torino's Serie A goalscorer Andrea Belotti in the Premier League - will he be Goodison Park's new record signing?

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates a goal during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on February 11, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

If there is one thing Everton target Andrea Belotti is not lacking, it is work rate. And as Italy boss Roberto Mancini says, in quotes reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Torino talisman is more than happy to shed blood, sweat and tears for the cause.

A man who has been linked with a stunning, £53 million move to Goodison Park represents something of a throwback to the days of the ferocious, line-leading number nine.

Belotti is as good with his back to goal as he is bearing down on a shivering shot-stopper, while haring around the park like a dog chasing a tennis ball.

 

There is no shortage of end product either with Belotti netting 15 times in 31 games in 2019/20 while averaging 17 goals season since he swapped Palermo for Torino five years ago.

Hence why Everton, according to Tuttomercatoweb, are considering paying a £53 million fee that would make the Italian their new record signing.

“Belotti has always worked like crazy, maybe too much!” Mancini quips.

“Torino have struggled this season, but Belotti was always there to give his contribution. Il Gallo (‘The Rooster) and (Ciro) Immobile remain the guarantees for our Italy attack.”

(L-R) The Italian players Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile pose during the FIGC 'Sponsor Day' at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on October 8, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Barring any dramatic changes of circumstance, Belotti and Immobile will be leading the line for Italy when the delayed Euro 2020 campaign kicks off next summer.

By that point, could Belotti have had one season at Everton under his belt already?

Andrea Belotti (L) of Torino FC is challenged by Konstantinos Manolas of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on October 6,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

