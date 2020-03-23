'Works like crazy': Roberto Mancini raves about reported Everton target

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want Torino's Serie A goalscorer Andrea Belotti in the Premier League - will he be Goodison Park's new record signing?

If there is one thing Everton target Andrea Belotti is not lacking, it is work rate. And as Italy boss Roberto Mancini says, in quotes reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Torino talisman is more than happy to shed blood, sweat and tears for the cause.

A man who has been linked with a stunning, £53 million move to Goodison Park represents something of a throwback to the days of the ferocious, line-leading number nine.

Belotti is as good with his back to goal as he is bearing down on a shivering shot-stopper, while haring around the park like a dog chasing a tennis ball.

There is no shortage of end product either with Belotti netting 15 times in 31 games in 2019/20 while averaging 17 goals season since he swapped Palermo for Torino five years ago.

Hence why Everton, according to Tuttomercatoweb, are considering paying a £53 million fee that would make the Italian their new record signing.

“Belotti has always worked like crazy, maybe too much!” Mancini quips.

“Torino have struggled this season, but Belotti was always there to give his contribution. Il Gallo (‘The Rooster) and (Ciro) Immobile remain the guarantees for our Italy attack.”

Barring any dramatic changes of circumstance, Belotti and Immobile will be leading the line for Italy when the delayed Euro 2020 campaign kicks off next summer.

By that point, could Belotti have had one season at Everton under his belt already?