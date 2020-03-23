Report: West Ham want two players from PL rivals, plus £9m Championship ace

Could West Ham really sign Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia from Premier League strugglers Norwich City? West Brom's Matheus Pereira has been linked too.

West Ham United could raid Norwich City for Emil Buendia and Kenny McLean this summer, according to Football London, while West Brom loanee Matheus Pereira is also a target for David Moyes’ side.

There is only so much Declan Rice can do.

As this overworked talisman will no doubt admit behind closed doors, the Hammers are crying out for more quantity and quality in central midfield, especially as captain fantastic Mark Noble is due to turn 33 before the season comes to an end.

Fortunately, it seems that Moyes has identified his side’s Achilles heel already. Football London reports that a new midfielder is high on the agenda ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with Norwich duo Buendia and McLean in their sights.

The Canaries may be bottom of the Premier League but the Argentine and the Scot have impressed in their debut top flight campaigns.

Only Kevin de Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison have created more chances than the fleet-footed visionary that is Buendia, while McLean’s mix of tenacity and technique would also be more than welcome at the London Stadium.

Pereira, meanwhile, is more a roving number ten than a dynamic central midfielder. The Brazilian has produced six goals and 12 assists in the Championship but snatching him away from West Brom will be easier said than done.

The Baggies will sign Pereira permanently from Sporting Lisbon in a £9 million deal when he starts his 30th league game for the club, as reported by A Bola.

So West Ham would more than likely have to offer West Brom a massive profit if Slaven Bilic’s side are to be tempted into an immediate summer sale.