Report: West Ham could sign £5m man from Premier League giants

Liverpool will obviously be looking to sell Loris Karius but could Jurgen Klopp's forgotten man be on his way to David Moyes' West Ham United?

West Ham United have emerged as a shock potential destination for forgotten Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius this summer, according to reports in Fanatik today.

Two years on from that Champions League final nightmare in Kiev, the German shot-stopper is on his way back to England.

Besiktas have shown no interest in signing Karius on a permanent basis after an error-strewn loan spell in Istanbul, leaving the one-time Mainz youngster in a rather awkward position.

Even if Adrian does depart Liverpool this summer, it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will ever again put his trust in a £5 million signing who arrived on Merseyside amid high expectations four years ago.

But could Karius be offered a shock escape route by one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals? Fanatik, for what it’s worth, say yes.

West Ham have endured their own goalkeeping problems this season and, who knows, maybe David Moyes’ side will be in the market for a new number one in the summer.

Darren Randolph - the January addition from Middlesbrough - doesn’t exactly feel like a long-term solution while the usually reliable Lukasz Fabianski has looked distinctly unreliable since he returned from a long-term injury.

Karius has a year left on his contract at Liverpool and, according to Fotospor, he wants the Reds to terminate the final 12 months to help him find a new club.

For free, this is maybe, maybe a risk worth taking for West Ham.