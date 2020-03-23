Quick links

Report suggests alleged £23m Everton and Newcastle target is certain to be sold

Carlo Ancelotti during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Numerous Premier League clubs reportedly want Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Watford and Leicester City.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October...

The COVID-19 crisis could force Club Brugge to sell Newcastle United and Everton target Emmanuel Dennis, according to Voetbal Belgie, with the Nigerian international on the market for £23 million this summer.

To say the 22-year-old speed-machine is a man for the big occasion would be a bit of an understatement.

 

Dennis has scored just nine goals in 33 games for Brugge this season – a far from exceptional tally we’re sure you can agree.

But, when you consider that a third of these goals have come against Manchester United and Real Madrid in European competition, that paints a rather different picture of a forward who thrives in front of the cameras.

A host of Premier League clubs have obviously been left impressed by these high-profile heroics.

Emmanuel Dennis of Club Bruegge controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Paris Saint-Germain at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 22, 2019...

HLN reports that Newcastle, Sheffield United, Brighton and Watford are keen. Southampton, Leicester City, Everton and Crystal Palace are also in the race, FootMercato adds.

According to reports from Belgium, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the financial pitfalls that will come because of it, will force Club Brugge to sell a star player or two this summer as they look to avoid falling into monetary ruin.

This means that Dennis, the £23 million-rated youngster, is almost certain to be sold during the upcoming transfer window.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Club Brugge and...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

