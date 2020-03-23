Report: PL rivals tell Newcastle they are free to buy £60k-a-week player

Jose Mourinho appears to have no plans for Danny Rose at Spurs but will he join Premier League rivals Newcastle United on a full-time basis?

Tottenham Hotspur have made it clear that Danny Rose is free to leave North London this summer, according to the Northern Echo, with Newcastle United keen to sign the England international on a permanent deal this summer.

Spurs are not exactly overloaded with options at left-back right now.

Ben Davies have endured a season full of injury problems, while Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he doesn’t feel youngster Ryan Sessegnon is ready to play the defensive role full-time.

Despite all this, however, reports suggest that the 29-year-old still has no future at Spurs and will not be on his way back to the capital when his contract expires in the summer.

Steve Bruce, Lee Charnley and Steve Nickson have all allegedly agreed that signing Rose on a permanent basis would make perfect sense, despite his £60,000-a-week wages, and Tottenham’s stance appears to suggest that it is only a matter of time before this deal is all wrapped up.

The one-time Leeds United youngster has started four Premier League games for Newcastle so far, although it is fair to say he is some way off rediscovering the form that made him one of Europe’s best during Mauricio Pochettino’s pomp.

Then again, the more Rose plays, the better his performances will become.