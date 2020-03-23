Quick links

Report names the Tottenham fringe player Mourinho plans to release this summer

Danny Owen
Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly promote a young goalkeeper behind Hugo Lloris with Michel Vorm's spell in North London ending - again.

Michel Vorm’s second spell at Tottenham Hotspur is set to come to an end this summer, with Football London reporting that Jose Mourinho is ‘unlikely’ to keep the Dutch goalkeeper at the club.

Just three months after the former Swansea City glovesman was released by the North London giants, Vorm found himself making an unexpected return to Spurs.

 

The 36-year-old was handed a short-term deal until the end of the 2019/20 campaign after Hugo Lloris suffered a dislocated shoulder in that shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion, although he always felt like a short-term, quick fix.

As it transpires, Vorm has made just one first-team appearance since Jose Mourinho took over, and it is fair to say he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory either.

It was Vorm’s horror spill that gifted Josip Drmic the equaliser as Tottenham suffered a shock FA Cup defeat to Norwich City, a result which ensures the club’s 12-year long trophy drought will extend into yet another season.

And, if Football London is to be believed, that could be the 15-time Holland international’s final outing in Tottenham colours. He is very unlikely to get a new contract with youngsters Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman potentially set to be promoted to third choice behind Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga.

At 36, Vorm still has some time on his side and there should be no shortage of Eredivisie clubs interested in offering him one last contract in the summer.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

