Report: Leicester will target £23m Eduardo Macia favourite to replace star man

Premier League Leicester City may need to replace Ben Chilwell; could Olympiakos's Champions League star Kostas Tsimikas arrive at the King Power?

Leicester City have identified £23 million Olympiacos star Kostas Tsimikas as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell this summer, according to Greek publication Sportime.

As any Foxes fanatic will tell you, the last few months have hardly been the best of Chilwell’s career.

The often excellent England international has looked a little sluggish in attack and vulnerable at the back as Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled to replicate the consistency of the first half of 2019/20.

So if Leicester receive a massive offer from the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City, all of whom have been linked by the Times, the Premier League’s surprise packages may be tempted to cash in.

Especially as they appear to have identified a couple of potential successors already.

In addition to the underrated Burnley dynamo Charlie Taylor, reports from Greece suggest that the fleet-footed, swashbuckling Tsimikas is on their radar too.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since returning to Olympiakos from an impressive loan spell at Willem II, producing seven assists in all competitions while catching the eye in Champions League clashes with Spurs and Bayern Munich.

Sportime claims that the £23 million-rated Tsimikas has been on Leicester’s radar ever since the days of Eduardo Macia, the former head of recruitment who left the King Power in 2019.

Attack-minded and boasting plenty of pace, Tsimikas is exactly the kind of buccaneering full-back who Brendan Rodgers loves.