Report: Leicester will target £23m Eduardo Macia favourite to replace star man

Danny Owen
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on February 26, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Premier League Leicester City may need to replace Ben Chilwell; could Olympiakos's Champions League star Kostas Tsimikas arrive at the King Power?

(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, Konstantinos Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC is challenged by Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa...

Leicester City have identified £23 million Olympiacos star Kostas Tsimikas as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell this summer, according to Greek publication Sportime.

As any Foxes fanatic will tell you, the last few months have hardly been the best of Chilwell’s career.

The often excellent England international has looked a little sluggish in attack and vulnerable at the back as Brendan Rodgers’ side have struggled to replicate the consistency of the first half of 2019/20.

 

So if Leicester receive a massive offer from the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City, all of whom have been linked by the Times, the Premier League’s surprise packages may be tempted to cash in.

Especially as they appear to have identified a couple of potential successors already.

In addition to the underrated Burnley dynamo Charlie Taylor, reports from Greece suggest that the fleet-footed, swashbuckling Tsimikas is on their radar too.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on February 28, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since returning to Olympiakos from an impressive loan spell at Willem II, producing seven assists in all competitions while catching the eye in Champions League clashes with Spurs and Bayern Munich.

Sportime claims that the £23 million-rated Tsimikas has been on Leicester’s radar ever since the days of Eduardo Macia, the former head of recruitment who left the King Power in 2019.

Attack-minded and boasting plenty of pace, Tsimikas is exactly the kind of buccaneering full-back who Brendan Rodgers loves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiacos during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

