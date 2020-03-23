Report: Crystal Palace join PL rivals in race for £18.5m rising star

Could Argentina's Dani Alves be on his way to the Premier League - Roy Hodgson's Palace are reportedly battling Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.

Crystal Palace have joined Southampton and West Ham United in the race to sign Argentina international Gonzalo Montiel from River Plate this summer, according to Goal.

With a host of Premier League clubs in need of reinforcements at the right-hand side of their defence, a man some have called Argentina’s answer to Dani Alves is going to be regular in the gossip columns for the months to come.

23-year-old Montiel helped River win the Copa Libertadores title in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength ever since, picking up two national team caps as his reputation continues to soar.

With an £18.5 million release clause in his contract, River Plate will be powerless to prevent their prized asset from leaving Los Millionaires for a pretty penny or two.

Goal reports that Southampton and West Ham have been joined in the race by Crystal Palace, as well as Italian giants Inter Milan and Roma.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace are expected to reinforce their squad in the off-season after promising the veteran manager that funds would be made available, with Montiel lined up to finally fill the void created by Aaron Wan Bissaka’s move to Manchester United almost a year ago.

Since an academy graduate swapped Selhurst Park to Old Trafford, The Eagles have been linked with many a right-back, although nothing has come to fruition so far.

Things could change, however, with Montiel's clause unlikely to put off his many suitors.