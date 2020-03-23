Report: Burnley have plan in place for player not seen since 2018

Sean Dyche's Clarets might need a new goalkeeper with Chelsea eyeing Nick Pope; could Joe Hart make a dramatic Premier League return?

Joe Hart could make a dramatic return to the Premier League pitch when the 2020/21 season kicks off, with TEAMtalk reporting that the seldom-seen goalkeeper has been lined up to become Burnley’s number one if Nick Pope goes.

It speaks volumes about Hart’s dramatic fall from grace that, even with Jordan Pickford’s error-strewn campaign raising doubts about his suitability as England’s number one, the former Manchester City hero hasn’t even entered the conversation as a potential replacement.

At 32, Hart should be in the prime of his career. Instead, his most recent Premier League appearance came in a 5-1 home trouncing to Everton on Boxing Day 2018 with Tom Heaton and then Pope forcing him out of Sean Dyche’s starting XI.

But don’t rule out the prospect of the former Three Lions glovesman returning to the first-team picture sooner rather than later.

The excellent and still criminally underrated Pope is expected to be a man in demand this summer, particularly with Chelsea expected to be in the market for a new number one, and TEAMtalk believes that Burnley could put their faith in Hart rather than sign a replacement from outside Turf Moor.

In fairness to Hart, his performances in the first half of 2018/19 were actually pretty impressive. But after making just three appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, it remains to be seen how long it would take Hart to get up to speed again.