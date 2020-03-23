Report: Bruce wants three new signings, but one Newcastle player could go

Quick links

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United need reinforcements if they are to push on in the Premier League but what does the future hold for Javi Manquillo.

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Steve Bruce wants a new midfielder, a new striker and a new winger this summer, according to the Chronicle, but Javi Manquillo is still facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United.

The Magpies may be all-but safe from relegation already, and into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years, but that does not mean that everyone on Tyneside sees the 2019/20 campaign as a roaring success.

If you were going to make a list of the most attractive, watchable teams in the Premier League, Newcastle would be near the bottom with their relative success in recent months a triumph of organisation over flair; pragmatism over style.

 

In an ideal world, Bruce would be looking to replicate Kevin Keegan’s famed entertainers and, according to the Chronicle, the much-maligned manager wants three new players to improve his squad – a striker, a winger and an all-action central midfielder.

While three could come in, however, Manquillo may be on his way out.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil crosses despite the attentions of Newcastle United's Javi Manquillo during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on...

The former Liverpool and Sunderland right-back is out of contract in July, although this deadline may be extended due to the COVID-19 crisis. And the Chronicle reports that, so far at least, there has been no decision made over the Spaniard’s future.

Manquillo enjoyed an impressive start to the season, producing a superb assist against Sheffield United. And the Northern Echo reported in January that David Moyes was keen to reunite with his ex-Sunderland stopper at West Ham United.

The longer Newcastle wait around, more clubs than West Ham could show an interest.

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United battles for possession with Nathan Redmond of Southampton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park...

