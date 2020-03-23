Report: Aston Villa leading the chase to sign £35m star this summer

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa reportedly want Milot Rashica from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen; will they beat Jurgen Klopp to his signature?

Aston Villa are now leading the race to sign £35 million Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer, according to the Mirror, although they face a testing battle with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

One thing is for certain: a Kosovan international will not be plying his trade at struggling Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen next season. Where he ends up, however, is not so easy to figure out.

Rashica has been linked with many a club in recent weeks, and much depends on what the 23-year-old’s short-term plans are.

Would he be happy to sit on the bench at Liverpool, a back-up to Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded front line, or become something of a big fish in a relatively smaller pond?

Aston Villa are leading the chase, the Mirror claims, although their hopes of luring Rashica to the Midlands obviously rest on whether Dean Smith’s side avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

An explosive winger with ten goals and five assists to his name across 2019/20, there is little doubt that the former Vitesse Arnhem star would represent an obvious upgrade on Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and co.

With a £35 million release clause in his contract, as reported by Kreis Zeitung, Aston Villa will be forced to part with a club-record fee if they are serious about getting Rashica in claret and blue.

But, as Villa’s deep-pocketed owners showed last summer as the club spent over £100 million on new players, they are not scared to put their money where their mouth is.