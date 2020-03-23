Quick links

'One day': Aston Villa man reacts when asked about return to former club

Premier League Aston Villa handed John Terry his first coaching role but would the former Chelsea captain be tempted by a Stamford Bridge return?

John Terry has indicated that he would be open to a return to former club Chelsea in the future despite remaining fully focused on life at Aston Villa, speaking to Frank Khalid on YouTube.

One of the most iconic English footballers of the 21st century is now hoping to make a name for himself on the touchline.

Terry retired from the game in the summer of 2018, bringing an end to a playing career decorated by five Premier League titles, one Champions League crown and 78 England caps.

 

The 39-year-old is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of his former Three Lions teammates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard though the centre-back-turned-coach is taking a longer route to the top of the managerial game, assisting Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Terry has only been in the job for less than two years and it seems that he has no plans to walk away from Villa Park any time soon. But a second spell at Chelsea, and a potential reunion with Lampard, cannot be ruled out.

“One day,” Terry said simply when asked by Khalid if he could return to Stamford Bridge in the future.

Chelsea have made a concerted effort to bring a number of former players back in behind-the-scenes roles in recent times with Petr Cech, Claude Makelele, Joe Cole, Paulo Ferreira and Carlo Cudicini all earning their stripes in West London alongside first-team manager Lampard.

It remains to be seen, however, if Terry will look for a managerial role in his own right when he does eventually bid farewell to Villa Park.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

