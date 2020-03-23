Quick links

'Leader we desperately need': Everton fans love Ancelotti's reported transfer plan

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring his old PSG flame Thiago Silva to Goodison Park but could the Premier League welcome a Ligue 1 legend?

Christopher Nkunku, Thiago Silva, Jean Kevin Augustin, Presnel Kimpembe and Hervin Ongenda of PSG during the football french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes at Parc...

If you asked Everton fans how they felt about the prospect of signing a 35-year-old on a free transfer this summer, they would have been forgiven for wondering if Bill Kenwright had taken back a majority stake from billionaire shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

However, when it comes to Thiago Silva, age is but a number.

This is a man who, even in his mid-30s, remains the influential captain of Paris Saint-Germain.

The evergreen Brazilian has made 30 appearances in all competitions across 2019/20 and, when the season belatedly reaches its drawn-out conclusion, Silva will have almost certainly added to his remarkable tally of 25 trophies for club and country.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool battles with Thiago Silva of PSG during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18,...

According to Sportal, a belated switch to England is on the cards for the long-serving PSG star.

Everton are interested and, before you scoff at the idea of one of the modern game’s most decorated players rocking up in the blue half of Merseyside, Silva has a very special relationship with his former PSG and AC Milan boss – a man who goes by the name of Carlo Ancelotti.

Silva may have lost a yard of pace, he may no longer be the world’s best centre-half, but the Brazilian Ashley Williams he most certainly is not.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) L1 football club's newly recruited Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (R) speaks with coach Carlo Ancelotti during a training session on August 16, 2012 at the...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

