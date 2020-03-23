'Leader we desperately need': Everton fans love Ancelotti's reported transfer plan

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring his old PSG flame Thiago Silva to Goodison Park but could the Premier League welcome a Ligue 1 legend?

If you asked Everton fans how they felt about the prospect of signing a 35-year-old on a free transfer this summer, they would have been forgiven for wondering if Bill Kenwright had taken back a majority stake from billionaire shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

However, when it comes to Thiago Silva, age is but a number.

This is a man who, even in his mid-30s, remains the influential captain of Paris Saint-Germain.

The evergreen Brazilian has made 30 appearances in all competitions across 2019/20 and, when the season belatedly reaches its drawn-out conclusion, Silva will have almost certainly added to his remarkable tally of 25 trophies for club and country.

According to Sportal, a belated switch to England is on the cards for the long-serving PSG star.

Everton are interested and, before you scoff at the idea of one of the modern game’s most decorated players rocking up in the blue half of Merseyside, Silva has a very special relationship with his former PSG and AC Milan boss – a man who goes by the name of Carlo Ancelotti.

Silva may have lost a yard of pace, he may no longer be the world’s best centre-half, but the Brazilian Ashley Williams he most certainly is not.

