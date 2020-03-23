Arsenal reportedly hold talks about youngster who admits future is uncertain

Mikel Arteta will shake up Arsenal's defence but will Joseph Olowu have a part to play in the Premier League next season?

Arsenal centre-back Joseph Olowu has opened up on the confusion surrounding his immediate future with the COVID-19 panic putting a pause on his impressive loan spell at Cork City, speaking to Football London, while the Gunners hold talks about a potential first-team promotion.

A 21-year-old academy graduate might not have made his first-team debut just yet but, with Mikel Arteta looking to shake things up at the back and give Arsenal’s youngsters a chance, the door looked to be opening for Olowu at the Emirates.

The Nigeria-born stopper has caught the eye in difficult circumstances since joining League of Ireland strugglers Cork on loan in January, standing out in a relatively small pond.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, Olowu was hoping that some impressive performances across the sea would pave the way for a first-team role at Arsenal when the 2020/21 season kicks off.

But, with the COVID-19 crisis putting the breaks on the current campaign, the youngster has been left in limbo.

"My loan is meant to end on June 10, just before England’s transfer window opens, but now with everything that's happened I'm not sure what will happen," Olowu has admitted.

"The loan manager (Ben Knapper and others at the club will decide but for now we’re all just waiting to see.

“I was really enjoying it. Everything is a 15 minute drive, it's quiet and peaceful. The pace of life is a lot slower to London and the people are fantastic. The younger kids recognise you and want to come up to say hello.”

Football London adds that Knapper, Arsenal’s loan manager, was in frequent discussions with the Gunners’ coaching staff about Olowu’s performances over in Ireland.

This certainly bodes well for a budding young talent who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and co in the near future.