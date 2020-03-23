£65m star reacts when asked about reported Liverpool interest

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want Sevilla's La Liga centre-back Diego Carlos - will he replace Dejan Lovren at Anfield?

Diego Carlos has made it clear that he is fully focused on finishing the season with Sevilla, after the subject of a potential £65 million move to Liverpool was brought up in an interview with Marca.

With reports linking long-serving Croatian Dejan Lovren with a move away from Anfield this summer, the current Premier League leaders are being linked with a new centre-half almost every single day at the moment.

Jose Maria Gimenez, Dayot Upamecano, Alessandro Bastoni have all been mentioned as potential targets, and that is just since Friday.

If reports in Spain are to be believed, the late-blooming Carlos could soon become the latest player to earn transfer market kings Sevilla another sizeable profit.

ABC Sevilla claims that Liverpool are battling Real Madrid and Barcelona for a Brazilian with a £65 million release clause in his contract.

Though, with the La Liga season postponed indefinitely, Carlos was in no mood to discuss a move away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan when asked about those links with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

"My thoughts are the games that remain to finish the League,” said the former Nantes favourite.

“I am focused on finishing it very well and achieving the objectives. We have a lot left and we know the difficulties. We have to concentrate on our work and then there will be other situations."

By the time 2019/20 eventually comes to an end, however, Carlos may be singing a very different tune.

The seemingly inevitable departure of Lovren will open the door for a new centre-half at Anfield and who wouldn’t want to play for Liverpool these days?