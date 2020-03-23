‘Definitely’: Rio Ferdinand has made a choice regarding Liverpool 28-year-old

Rio Ferdinand has picked Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk over his former Manchester United teammate Nemanja Vidic.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested on Instagram that his former Manchester United teammate Nemanja Vidic was better than Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk.

The United legend is a fan of Van Dijk, and believes that the former Celtic and Southampton star is the best defender in the world.

The former Leeds United star has hailed the Netherlands international, but he has said that if he had to choose between the 28-year-old and his former United central defensive partner Vidic, then he would pick the latter.

Ferdinand said during a Q&A session on Instagram, as transcribed by Metro: “Prime Van Dijk or prime Vidic? Ooooh, good question!

“I’ve got to go with Vidic because he was my partner, man. He was my partner. He covered my back and I covered his. That was it. I love Van Dijk, don’t get me wrong. I love him. Best defender in the world now, definitely.

"I’d love to have seen him play in our time, seen what he was about. That would have been interesting. But top player.”

World-class defender

Vidic was on the books of United from 2006 until 2014 and is one of the best central defenders to have ever played in the Premier League.

The former Serbia International was a world-class defender during his prime, and so is Van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been a key figure for Liverpool in recent times, and there is no doubt that it is his presence at the back that saw the Reds win the Champions League last season and which has put them on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.