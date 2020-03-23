David Provan speculates what Celtic chief wants to do despite public remarks

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Peter Lawwell would privately accept Celtic winning the title ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

The Celtic legend has said that he is pleased to see Celtic chief executive Lawwell publicly call for the Scottish Premiership season to be finished.

Lawwell recently said that he wants the 2019-20 campaign to be concluded, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: "Having been as vocal as a Buddhist monk recently, it was good to see Peter Lawwell admit he wants this season’s fixture list completed.

"Mind you, as the champion of sporting integrity who opposed altering the 2008 season to help Rangers’ European campaign, he could hardly say anything else.

"I’m guessing privately Lawwell would have happily accepted the title now allowing him to get on with flogging season books for the ten-in-a-row extravaganza.

"But if he found himself boxed in over the issue, he was right in saying this season can’t be declared null and void. That would leave broadcasters and season-ticket holders demanding money back."

Title race

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 29 matches.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 30 games.

Season has to end

Football is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

However, all attempts must be made and all avenues must be explored for the 2019-20 campaign to be finished.

Celtic have won the league title for the past eight seasons in a row, and the Hoops are favourites to make it nine this campaign.