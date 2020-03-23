Covid 19 birthday meme explained: Self-isolation trend for March and April 2020

Social distancing has impacted birthday plans for people born in March and April...

The current crisis across the country has left people searching for ways to stay entertained while socially distancing themselves.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week encouraged people to stay inside wherever possible, although the weekend saw many flock to crowded places anyway.

With pubs, cafes and restaurants now among the places which have closed their doors, the British public are forced to find other ways to stay entertained.

Watching television is one way, with more time at home handing people the chance to catch up on that show they keep putting off - or perhaps haven't quite finished yet.

Films and Netflix will help too and of course more people are using social media to keep themselves occupied and in touch, and new crazes popping up.

It was inevitable that memes would form and join people together during these current trying times. On that note, a new viral trend needs to be explained; what is the Covid 19 birthday meme?

MUST WATCH: Covid 19 perfectly fits this Monsters inc scene

What is the Covid 19 birthday meme?

Social distancing has forced many people to cancel or postpone their birthday plans.

People are advised to stay at home unless it's absolutely necessary and that has hit people born in March and April hard.

Avoiding large crowds is the advice to help slow and prevent the spread during the current medical crisis.

That means birthday parties and celebrations are off the table and plenty of people have taken to the internet to complain.





Covid 19 birthday meme explained



Those people born in March and April are having to celebrate their birthdays alone under the guidance of the government to self-isolate.

That might mean that plans they had - and some people know what they're going to do for their birthday months in advance - have had to be shelved.

Or they have just known there's no point even sorting anything out because nobody can come and anywhere they might want to have it - pubs, clubs or restaurants - have now been forced to close by the Prime Minister.

With those people at home and likely using social media more and more - not least to keep in touch with those friends they can't celebrate their birthday with - a birthday meme was almost inevitable.

OMG: The Rapunzel quarantine meme has taken over

What are the best Covid 19 birthday memes?

The best Covid 19 birthday memes centre around people being alone, naturally at this time of social distancing.

One on Twitter perfectly captures celebrating alone; eating alone and then just taking a solitary walk at a time when many would love to be celebrating their birthday among friends.

It was not lost on another Twitter user that 'Happy Birthday' is the song many people are singing to themselves to ensure they wash their hands for the right amount of time - and that's also what people born in March and April may do to celebrate too.

Another clip of someone pretending to clink glasses with friends but it's just into a mirror went viral on Twitter, indicating the struggle as well.

Until it's safe to lift social distancing, keeping ourselves entertained like this on the internet is all we can really do!