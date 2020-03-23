Quick links

Compatriot advises player not to join Everton this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Rafael van der Vaart waves good bye after his the Rafael van der Vaar farewell match between Rafa's HSV Stars and Rafa's All Stars at Volksparkstadion on October 13, 2019 in Hamburg,...
Rafael van der Vaart says that Steven Berghuis should not join Everton.

Rafas HSV Stars Rafael van der Vaart and Rafas HSV Stars team mate, comedian Chris Tall, celebrate Rafael's second goal during the Rafael van der Vaart farewell match between Rafa's HSV...

Rafael van der Vaart has suggested that Steven Berghuis should not join Everton in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Sun.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Netherlands star has suggested that the 28-year-old winger should stay at Feyenoord and not move to Everton.

There has been no suggestion that the Netherlands international is wanted by the Toffees, but Van der Vaart has still advised him not to move to the Merseyside outfit anyway.

 

The Sun quotes Van der Vaart as saying about Berghuis: “I think he should stay with Feyenoord. He is the man there, the team is built around him.

“Do you have to go to somewhere like Everton when you are almost 29? If you go there and don’t play well for two games they will replace you with a clumsy Englishman and you will be out of the picture with the national team.”

Vangelis Pavlidis of Willem II, Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v Willem II at the Stadium Feijenoord on March 8, 2020 in Rotterdam...

One player who has been linked with Everton is Ciro Immobile. According to 90min.com, the Toffees are interested in securing the services of the 30-year-old striker from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Serie A matches so far this season.

The 30-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Lazio this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Immobile.

Ciro Immobile of Lazio during the Serie A match between Lazio and Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 7 October 2018.

