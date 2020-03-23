Compatriot advises player not to join Everton this summer

Rafael van der Vaart says that Steven Berghuis should not join Everton.

Rafael van der Vaart has suggested that Steven Berghuis should not join Everton in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Sun.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Netherlands star has suggested that the 28-year-old winger should stay at Feyenoord and not move to Everton.

There has been no suggestion that the Netherlands international is wanted by the Toffees, but Van der Vaart has still advised him not to move to the Merseyside outfit anyway.

The Sun quotes Van der Vaart as saying about Berghuis: “I think he should stay with Feyenoord. He is the man there, the team is built around him.

“Do you have to go to somewhere like Everton when you are almost 29? If you go there and don’t play well for two games they will replace you with a clumsy Englishman and you will be out of the picture with the national team.”

One player who has been linked with Everton is Ciro Immobile. According to 90min.com, the Toffees are interested in securing the services of the 30-year-old striker from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Serie A matches so far this season.

The 30-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Lazio this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Immobile.

Below are some of the best comments:

Why not? He's 30 so he'd probably be at us a maximum of 3 years. They'd wanna get him. Off the books and could use the money to invest into a younger striker. — Carlo's L4 Azurri (@Dignes_on_toast) March 23, 2020

I mean I am laughing at this report, but wow would that be a huge coup! We’d be easily priced out of a move for him I’d say.. — willzy91 EFC (@jarrodwills) March 23, 2020

Will probs lead to nothing — Crawford you’re the one (@findlay1885) March 23, 2020

Literally fed up with all these transfer rumours. No one moving anywhere anytime soon. — Phil Barry (@Noodlepig) March 23, 2020

Don Carlo is determined to sign every player on the planet so far according the media. — KO (@Kosborne2462) March 23, 2020

He'll be about forty eight by the time we get back to games — NaesEFC (@EfcNaes) March 23, 2020