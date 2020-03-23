Quick links

Club’s reported reaction after hearing Arsenal want their player this summer

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh.

Dublin , Ireland - 5 April 2018; Calum Kavanagh of Republic of Ireland with his father and former Republic of Ireland international Graham Kavanagh following the U15 International Friendly...

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 68, March 22, 2020), Middlesbrough want to tie down Calum Kavanagh to a new contract, amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported of interest in the 16-year-old striker from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

 

The teenager is the son of former Sunderland midfielder Graham Kavanagh and is rated very highly.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 68, March 22, 2020) has reported that after hearing of interest in the youngster from Chelsea and other clubs in England and Scotland, Middlesbrough are now “frantically” trying to tie him down to a “big contract”.

Middlesbrough stay

While it must be very tempting for a 16-year-old to move to Arsenal or Chelsea, perhaps Kavanagh should stick with Middlesbrough for now.

Playing for the youth team at Boro for the next year or so could see him get the chance to establish himself in the senior side.

What Kavanagh needs for the time being is a pathway to develop and progress as a footballer.

