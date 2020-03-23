Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

Club reportedly prioritise selling £40m rumoured Arsenal and Spurs target

Tom Thorogood
Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Lemar.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

According to a report by Diario Sport, Atletico Madrid have made it a summer priority to sell reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Thomas Lemar.

The France international has struggled to make an impact at Atleti.

He joined the La Liga club for £60 million in 2018. This season he has made just nine La Liga starts, posting no goals or assists.

Calciomercato claim both Arsenal and Spurs are interested in him.

The Gunners were said to have made a proposal to loan the 24-year-old. Atleti, however, are only interested in selling the player for around £40 million.

 

Lemar has failed to make an impression at Atleti. However, much of that could be down to Diego Simeone’s style focusing on a deep, compact and defensive team.

In a more attack-minded side, the winger could thrive. Prior to his move to Atleti, he posted 11 goals and 18 assists in 55 league starts for Monaco.

Arsenal may be looking at him to bolster their attacking options with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette leading the line.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have struggled to cope without influential duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min who both are out injured.

Jose Mourinho’s side have managed just five goals in their last six games, prompting a winless run of three Premier League matches and an exit from the FA Cup and Champions League.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano on January 04, 2020 in Madrid, Spain .

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch