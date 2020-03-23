Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Championship 20/21': Some Villa fans really don't like reported Premier League plan

John Verrall
General view of Villa Park before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers at Villa Park on March 13, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are currently sat in the drop zone in the Premier League.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.

Aston Villa fans are not best pleased with the reported idea of finishing the season in June.

With Villa struggling against relegation, some of the claret and blues have been hoping for an early cancellation of the campaign.

 

With the Premier League currently suspended, there are fears that the season may not be able to be finished.

If the campaign was aborted early, then Villa would almost certainly be a top flight club again next term.

However, the latest reports in the Telegraph suggest that there is a plan being formed by the Premier League to get the remaining games done.

The Premier League want the season to re-commence in June, when all the remaining fixtures would be played behind closed doors for a month.

But Villa supporters are not keen on the idea, with some suggesting that it is highly unrealistic.

Villa are currently sat in 19th place in the Premier League table - two points behind safety - but they do have a game in hand over all their rivals.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch