'Championship 20/21': Some Villa fans really don't like reported Premier League plan

Aston Villa are currently sat in the drop zone in the Premier League.

Aston Villa fans are not best pleased with the reported idea of finishing the season in June.

With Villa struggling against relegation, some of the claret and blues have been hoping for an early cancellation of the campaign.

With the Premier League currently suspended, there are fears that the season may not be able to be finished.

If the campaign was aborted early, then Villa would almost certainly be a top flight club again next term.

However, the latest reports in the Telegraph suggest that there is a plan being formed by the Premier League to get the remaining games done.

The Premier League want the season to re-commence in June, when all the remaining fixtures would be played behind closed doors for a month.

But Villa supporters are not keen on the idea, with some suggesting that it is highly unrealistic.

personally i think they should just void it even if they can play it — Tom Hunter (@TomHunterAVFC) March 22, 2020

Pathetic! So the off season will be pre season? The product next season will be below par, more injuries! — Trezzy (@MTrezzy1981) March 22, 2020

They're optimistic if they think this is going to blow over by then.... — Paul McGrath's Knees (@KneesPaul) March 22, 2020

Deluded — Ali Smilo (@Smigdawg) March 22, 2020

We’ll be luck if they can kickoff another game before September. — Bryan Harte (@bryanh1979) March 22, 2020

The season is over,we all know it,nil and void. — Ross Clair (@Rossclr) March 22, 2020

Ridiculous — Alex Vitsileos (@spartan888) March 23, 2020

Villa are currently sat in 19th place in the Premier League table - two points behind safety - but they do have a game in hand over all their rivals.